Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,690 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Davita by 30.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

