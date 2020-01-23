Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases Shares of 16,951 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,103,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,211,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 631,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 363,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADS opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.