Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,792,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,099,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

