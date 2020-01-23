Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,890 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NKE opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

