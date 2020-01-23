Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 9,442 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

