Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $1.07 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.26 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

