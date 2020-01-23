Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $1.23 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

