Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $1.44 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $2,159,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

