Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

