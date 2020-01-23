Round Table Services LLC Buys 10,930 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $106.62 and a 12 month high of $130.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

