Round Table Services LLC Buys 39,029 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 302,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.