Round Table Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC owned about 1.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 264,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,701,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of IJUL remained flat at $$23.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.