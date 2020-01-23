Round Table Services LLC Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,743,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.