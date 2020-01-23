Round Table Services LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 804,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.