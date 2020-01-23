Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $167.77. 964,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,429,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

