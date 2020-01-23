Round Table Services LLC Purchases 5,981 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 13.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned about 382.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $48,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,151,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 85.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 790,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 364,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 150.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 233,501 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $7,686,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 76.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

