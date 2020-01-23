Round Table Services LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC owned 28.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000.

Shares of PJUL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

