Round Table Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up 6.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 1.75% of New Mountain Finance worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.53.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

