Round Table Services LLC Sells 42,324 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,324 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned about 0.75% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,199. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.