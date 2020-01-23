Round Table Services LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $193.37. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $153.73 and a 1-year high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

