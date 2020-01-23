Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

