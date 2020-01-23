Royal Bank of Canada Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $320.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.25.

ASML stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.35. 100,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,793. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30. ASML has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

