Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 122,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,840,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after buying an additional 362,912 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

