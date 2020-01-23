Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.75. 5,733,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

