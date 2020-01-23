Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 3,128,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.