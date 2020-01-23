Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

NYSE RDS.A opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ABN Amro downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.