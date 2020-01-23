Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:RDS.B opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RDS.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

