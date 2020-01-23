Ruben S. Martin Acquires 2,311 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $10,422.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,772.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 401,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

