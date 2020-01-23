Ruff Price Reaches $0.0060 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ruff has a market cap of $5.86 million and $757,784.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

