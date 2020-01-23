Rupaya One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 153.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $14,902.00 and $2.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupaya

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,270,460 coins and its circulating supply is 61,084,496 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

