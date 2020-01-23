Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Rupee has a total market cap of $205,842.00 and $22.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,466,600 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

