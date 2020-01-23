Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $614.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.