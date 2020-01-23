S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,895 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.90 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

