S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

