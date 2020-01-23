S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,380.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,261.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

