SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $550,964.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01186783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00053021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00031862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00206623 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006268 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073623 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.