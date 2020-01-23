Sakura Bloom (SKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,394.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Neraex. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $642,917.00 and approximately $8,394.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.02752064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay.

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

