salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $4.78 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $17.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

CRM stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,981,702.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

