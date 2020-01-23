salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 559 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56.

CRM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.98. 4,368,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,607. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 195.72, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 54.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 154.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

