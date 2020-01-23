salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.00. 3,123,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,437. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.