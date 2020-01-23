Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Salisbury Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Salisbury Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

