Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$48.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.83.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of Saputo stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.01. 318,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.85. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$37.38 and a 1-year high of C$46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.