Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $478,232.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market cap of $478,232.00 and $821.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

