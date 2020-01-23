Scanetchain Market Cap Reaches $69,609.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Scanetchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono. Scanetchain has a total market capitalization of $69,609.00 and approximately $285,665.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain (SWC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news.

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

Scanetchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

