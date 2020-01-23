Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

