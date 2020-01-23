Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,866 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 410,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,136. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

