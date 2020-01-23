Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 4,929 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 465,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,313. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

