Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 977,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

