Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $183.23. 660,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.27 and a 12 month high of $184.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

