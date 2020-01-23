Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after buying an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 18,720,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

